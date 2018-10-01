Browns' Damarious Randall: Records interception Sunday
Randall racked up six solo tackles, two passes defended and one interception in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.
Randall picked up his second interception of the season, tying him for the team lead with rookie Denzel Ward. Randall and the Browns have a divisional game against Joe Flacco and the Ravens in Week 5, who just picked apart the Steelers for 363 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Playing Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Active Thursday night•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Likely to play Thursday night•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Still not practicing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4