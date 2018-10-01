Randall racked up six solo tackles, two passes defended and one interception in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

Randall picked up his second interception of the season, tying him for the team lead with rookie Denzel Ward. Randall and the Browns have a divisional game against Joe Flacco and the Ravens in Week 5, who just picked apart the Steelers for 363 yards and two touchdowns.

