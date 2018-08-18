Browns' Damarious Randall: Returns from leg injury
Randall (leg) logged one solo tackle during Friday's preseason loss to the Bills.
Despite injuring his left leg during Wednesday's practice, Randall was able to play in Friday's preseason tilt just two days after the minor issue arose. The Browns' starting free safety didn't see too much action with just one tackle as the team proceeded carefully with his snap count.
