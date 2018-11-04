Browns' Damarious Randall: Ruled out Sunday
Randall (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Randall was optimistic regarding his potential availability for Sunday, but he'll ultimately be kept to the sideline while Briean Boddy-Calhoun figures to see an uptick in usage next to Jabrill Peppers at safety.
