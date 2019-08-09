Browns' Damarious Randall: Sits out practice Friday
Randall didn't practice Friday due to a groin injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Randall played just seven snaps in Thursday's preseason game against Washington, recording one tackle. He may have injured his groin in the game but that hasn't been confirmed. The severity of the issue isn't clear but the team hasn't expressed concern Randall will miss much time. Sheldrick Redwine and Jermaine Whitehead will figure to see some extra reps as long as Randall is sidelined.
