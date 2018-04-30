Browns' Damarious Randall: Sticking in Cleveland for one more year
Randall's (hand) fifth-year team option was exercised by the Browns on Monday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Cleveland acquired Randall this offseason through a trade with Green Bay. While the former first-round pick endured his fair share of struggles while playing cornerback with the Packers, Cleveland thinks he'll be better suited to play safety in the AFC North.
