Browns' Damarious Randall: Still in concussion protocol
Randall (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Randall still needs to clear the league's concussion protocol before he can return to practice. There's never a clear timeline when a player is in protocol. The Browns could use a swift recovery since strong safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) also missed practice, so Jermaine Whitehead and Eric Murray figure to be the starting safeties if both players miss Week 3's game versus the Rams.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Out with concusson•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Injury status clarified•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Makes healthy return Saturday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Sits out practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...