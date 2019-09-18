Play

Randall (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Randall still needs to clear the league's concussion protocol before he can return to practice. There's never a clear timeline when a player is in protocol. The Browns could use a swift recovery since strong safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) also missed practice, so Jermaine Whitehead and Eric Murray figure to be the starting safeties if both players miss Week 3's game versus the Rams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories