Browns' Damarious Randall: Still not practicing
Randall (heel) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
There seems to be a real chance that Randall won't suit up for Thursday's game against the Jets, given that he has yet to practice this week. Randall should be considered questionable heading into Thursday Night Football, and if the 26-year-old is held out of the Week 3 matchup Briean Boddy-Calhoun should be expected to suit up as his replacement.
-
