Browns' Damarious Randall: Still practicing fully
Randall was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Randall had been sidelined with a knee injury for nearly two weeks before returning to practice Monday. The 26-year-old appears to be ready to play against the Steelers on Sunday, and projects to start at safety alongside Jabrill Peppers.
