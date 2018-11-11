Randall (groin) is active Sunday against the Falcons.

Randall missed his first game of the year Week 9 against Kansas City, but should return to his starting role in the secondary Week 10 against Atlanta. He's been much more productive as an IDP since moving to safety in Cleveland, as Randall is currently just eight tackles shy of his career-high of 58 set in his rookie season.

