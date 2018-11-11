Browns' Damarious Randall: Suiting up Week 10
Randall (groin) is active Sunday against the Falcons.
Randall missed his first game of the year Week 9 against Kansas City, but should return to his starting role in the secondary Week 10 against Atlanta. He's been much more productive as an IDP since moving to safety in Cleveland, as Randall is currently just eight tackles shy of his career-high of 58 set in his rookie season.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Questionable but expects to play•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Suits up Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10