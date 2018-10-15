Randall accumulated a team-high eight tackles (all solo) during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers.

Randall was dealing with a heel injury leading up to Sunday's game against the Chargers, but he didn't let it affect him, as his eight tackles were season high. The 26-year-old now has 34 total tackles on the year to go along with two interceptions.

