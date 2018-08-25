Randall (knee) will not practice Saturday after feeling his knee 'lock up' during pregame warmups Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Randall added that he was fine, and that the injury is not a serious issue. Any missed practice at this point in training camp is likely precautionary, as the Browns will want their newly-acquired safety healthy for the regular season. As long as he is out, expect Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Derrick Kindred to see additional reps at free safety with the first-team defense.