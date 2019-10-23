Play

Randall (leg) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

A week ago, Randall was already drawing uncertainty onto his status for Week 8's game against the Patriots, and his initial absence from practice supports that notion. It's a positive sign for the Browns' secondary that Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) will practice this week, but having Randall ready for a daunting matchup against the Patriots is just as important. If Randall is indeed inactive Sunday, Jermaine Whitehead figures to start at free safety.

