Browns' Damarious Randall: Uncertain about Week 8
Randall (leg) said he's unsure if he'll be able to play in Week 8's game against the Patriots, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Randall hurt his leg late in Week 6's game against the Seahawks, and he's been unable to practice since then. The Browns are on bye this week, so it's not a good sign that Randall already is uncertain about his status going forward. Whether he can get on the practice field next week will be more revealing about his chances of playing.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Solid game in loss•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Solid in return•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Will miss second straight game•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Out with concusson•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Engram returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including who...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 news & notes: Tannehill starting
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 7, starting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...