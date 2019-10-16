Randall (leg) said he's unsure if he'll be able to play in Week 8's game against the Patriots, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Randall hurt his leg late in Week 6's game against the Seahawks, and he's been unable to practice since then. The Browns are on bye this week, so it's not a good sign that Randall already is uncertain about his status going forward. Whether he can get on the practice field next week will be more revealing about his chances of playing.