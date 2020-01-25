Play

Randall had 61 tackles and 2.5 sacks over 11 games in 2019.

Randall was acquired from Green Bay prior to the 2018 season and played well enough that Cleveland agreed to his fifth-year option for 2019. A season later and it looks like the Browns may let the safety head to free agency without a fight. Randall was involved in a couple of incidents: he was ejected Week 11 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Pittsburgh's Diontae Johnson and two weeks later was a healthy scratch for unspecified disciplinary reasons. The former Packer refuted rumors the DNP was because he refused to practice. At this point, with the Browns in the midst of coaching and front office changes, they may just look to move on and start anew wherever they can.

