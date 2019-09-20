Randall (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Randall continues to work through the league's concussion protocol. Jermaine Whitehead and Eric Murray will rotate in at safety. The Browns' secondary could be in bad shape since safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) is questionable and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) are also questionable.