Browns' Damarious Randall: Won't play in Thursday's preseason finale
Randall (knee) traveled with the team to Detroit but will not play in Thursday's preseason finale, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Browns appear to be implementing the "better safe than sorry" mantra into Randall's recovery process. With a potential starting gig on the line for Randall, Cleveland is more concerned with the 26-year-old's availability for Week 1 than anything else at the moment. Having practiced off to the side this week, two weeks of rest before the regular season kicks off should provide Randall with ample time to get back on track.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Receiving second opinion on knee•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Limited Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: To miss practice Saturday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Won't play Thursday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Returns from leg injury•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Nursing potential injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 2 WR: Smith-Schuster vs. Robinson
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of JuJu Smith-Schuster...
-
Fantasy Football: Breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that James White and Sammy Watkins...
-
WR overview & draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Podcast: Talking WRs, live draft
What can you expect from Alshon Jeffery and other wide receivers going into your drafts and...