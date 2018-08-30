Randall (knee) traveled with the team to Detroit but will not play in Thursday's preseason finale, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns appear to be implementing the "better safe than sorry" mantra into Randall's recovery process. With a potential starting gig on the line for Randall, Cleveland is more concerned with the 26-year-old's availability for Week 1 than anything else at the moment. Having practiced off to the side this week, two weeks of rest before the regular season kicks off should provide Randall with ample time to get back on track.