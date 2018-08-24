Browns' Damarious Randall: Won't play Thursday
Randall won't play in Thursday's preseason matchup with Philadelphia due to a knee injury, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It's unclear what the specifics of Randall's knee injury are, but it isn't thought to be severe at this time. Look for Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Derrick Kindred to get some extra reps at safety with Randall out.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Returns from leg injury•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Nursing potential injury•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Back practicing•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Sticking in Cleveland for one more year•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: To play free safety in Cleveland•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Sent to Cleveland•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...