Randall won't play in Thursday's preseason matchup with Philadelphia due to a knee injury, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It's unclear what the specifics of Randall's knee injury are, but it isn't thought to be severe at this time. Look for Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Derrick Kindred to get some extra reps at safety with Randall out.

