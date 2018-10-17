Ratley is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Ratley had a breakout game during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, catching six of eight targets for 82 yards in his first game as a starter. The rookie did pick up hip and back injuries during the matchup, but appears to have fully recovered. As long as Rashard Higgins (knee) remains sidelined, expect Ratley to continue to see viable offensive snaps.

