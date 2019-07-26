Ratley (undisclosed) is not participating in Friday's training camp practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ratley was reportedly examined by a trainer during Thursday's practice, and appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury. The 2018 sixth-round pick notched 13 catches for 144 yards as a rookie, but faces a more difficult path to playing time in his sophomore campaign with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland's receiving corps.

