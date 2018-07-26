Browns' Damion Ratley: Carted off Thursday

Ratley was carted off the practice field Thursday with a leg injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ratley, a sixth-round pick of the Browns this past April, is competing for a depth receiver role in camp. While the specifics of his injury remain unclear, seeing a player carted off is never a good sign. For the time being, Ratley should be considered questionable and without a return timetable. Look for Jeff Janis and C.J. Board to get some extra reps while Ratley is out.