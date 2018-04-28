Browns' Damion Ratley: Cleveland selects in sixth
The Browns selected Ratley in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 175th overall.
Ratley was off the mainstream radar going into the draft, but he has some very encouraging traits in his prospect profile. The Texas A&M product stands at 6-foot-2, 196 pounds and logged a 4.39-second 40, 38-inch vertical, and 124-inch broad jump at the A&M pro day. He was a one-year wonder for the Aggies, but Ratley was an effective deep threat in 2017, turning 57 targets into 694 yards and six touchdowns. Cleveland has many wide receiver candidates, though, so Ratley might need to go the practice squad route initially.
