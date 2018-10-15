Coach Hue Jackson said Ratley should be "fine" after the wide receiver picked up hip and back injuries Sunday against the Chargers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Entering Sunday's game, Ratley had been active just twice in the Browns' first five games, totaling one snap on offense and 19 on special teams. With fellow wide receiver Rashard Higgins tending to an MCL sprain, Ratley actually earned the start Sunday and ranked third in offensive snap count (65 of 74) among Cleveland wideouts behind Jarvis Landry (73) and Antonio Callaway (72). The increased exposure allowed Ratley to make his first contribution (6-82-0 on eight targets) to the box score as a professional. As long as Higgins is sidelined, Ratley should be a viable option in the Browns' passing attack.