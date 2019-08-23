Browns' Damion Ratley: Expected to play Friday
Ratley is expected to make his preseason debut Friday against the Buccaneers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ratley, a sixth-round draft pick in 2018, is fighting for a roster spot after missing the past two games and most of camp with a hamstring injury.
