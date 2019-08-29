Ratley (hamstring) is expected to play Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said the same thing last week, but Ratley was unable to play against the Buccaneers. Ratley, who has yet to make an appearance in the preseason, is on the bubble entering the final preseason game. The Browns figure to have two spots open at wide receiver, and Thursday's game will settle the decision.