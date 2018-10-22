Ratley caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

A week after catching six passes for 82 yards, Ratley's Week 7 performance fell of a little, though he still managed to outperform Antonio Callaway for the second straight game. The rookie wideout has stepped into the No. 3 receiver role and was on the field for 59 percent of the team's offensive snaps. If he continues to make the most of his opportunities while Callaway struggles, it isn't crazy to think Ratley could move up on the depth chart.