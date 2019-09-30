Ratley caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Ravens in Week 4.

Ratley moved up the depth chart after Jarvis Landry was removed late with a concussion, which leaves Landry's status unclear for Week 5 against the 49ers on Monday night. Add in the altercation between Odell Beckham and the Ravens Marlon Humphrey, which could lead to a league review, and the Browns may be short on wideouts next week. Ratley at times has been operating as the third wideout through the first four weeks with Rashard Higgins (knee) sidelined the last three games and Antonio Callaway suspended for the first quarter of the season. It was presumed Ratley would fall out of the mix when Callaway returns Week 5, but the second-year wideout may be needed for a more prominent role pending the status of Landry and Beckham.