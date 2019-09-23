Browns' Damion Ratley: Gets larger share of snaps
Ratley caught three of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams in Week 3.
He was targeted three times in the red zone (one catch, nine yards) and is getting increased looks with Rashard Higgins (knee) unavailable. Ratley played 79 percent of the offensive snaps (57 of 72) against the Rams, up from 61 percent the previous week. Higgins was able to practice in a limited fashion last week, so Ratley may be challenged for the No. 3 wideout spot next week at Baltimore. With Antonio Callaway set to complete his four-game suspension next week at Baltimore, Ratley and Higgins will remain in the mix at least one more week, although the Browns' wobbly offense has been unable to lend much value to any of its depth wideouts.
