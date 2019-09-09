Ratley caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans in Week 1.

Ratley (35 snaps) and Rashard Higgins (32) essentially shared the third wideout role while Odell Beckham (73 snaps, 11 targets) and Jarvis Landry (73, seven) dominated the targets for the position group. Ratley, the 2018 sixth-round draft pick, will continue in a similar role for the next three weeks until the Browns welcome back Antonio Callaway from a four-game suspension.