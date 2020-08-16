Ratley didn't practice Sunday due to a groin injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
In 26 career appearances, Ratley has experienced at least 48 percent of the offensive snaps in a given game seven times, combining for an 18-229-0 line on 28 targets. Otherwise, he's managed seven catches (on 16 targets) for 115 yards and one TD in the other 19 games. Considering most of the wide receiver reps in the Browns offense are allotted to Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry (hip), Ratley is battling Rashard Higgins and rookie sixth-rounder Donovan Peoples-Jones for the snaps that linger. For the time being, though, Ratley will attempt to get past a health concern.
