Browns' Damion Ratley: Hauls in one pass
Ratley caught one of four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Steelers.
Ratley played 50 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday, which was still considerably more than recently signed Breshard Perriman. The rookie wideout has just four receptions over the past two weeks, and it doesn't look like more involvement is on his horizon. This will be especially true if the Browns acquire another receiver before the trade deadline.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8