Ratley caught one of four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Steelers.

Ratley played 50 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday, which was still considerably more than recently signed Breshard Perriman. The rookie wideout has just four receptions over the past two weeks, and it doesn't look like more involvement is on his horizon. This will be especially true if the Browns acquire another receiver before the trade deadline.