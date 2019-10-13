Ratley (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Week 6 against Seattle.

Ratley has been filling in off and on for the likes of Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, and has even taken on meanginful snaps shares in several of Cleveland's games this season. The team enters Week 6 with a fully healthy receiving corps, however, as Rashard Higgins will be on the active roster for the first time since Week 1 after overcoming a knee injury. With the position group intact for the time being, Ratley seems unlikely to be part of the team's game plan in the immediate future.

