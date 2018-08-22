Ratley has been impressive throughout camp and earned some first-team reps during Monday's practice with Antonio Callaway (groin) out, Ryan Isley of ESPN.com reports.

Ratley has yet to make a big splash during the preseason where most eyes have been fixated. Behind closed doors at practice, however, Ratley has turned coaches' heads. With Corey Coleman no longer in the picture, Ratley has a chance to latch onto the roster and perhaps even make a name for himself in 2018.