Ratley caught two of three targets for 50 yards in Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets in Week 2.

Ratley received a bigger share of playing time in Week 2 as Rashard Higgins (knee) was held out of the contest. Ratley has caught four of the five balls thrown his way, but he's fighting for scraps after quarterback Baker Mayfield feeds Odell Beckham (21 targets) and Jarvis Landry (14).