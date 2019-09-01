Ratley (hamstring) made the Browns roster and opens the season as the fifth wideout on the depth chart.

Ratley appeared in his first preseason game in the fourth week, getting one target over his 27 snaps. A 2018 sixth-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, Ratley brings speed to the position, which likely played a factor in general manager John Dorsey's decision to keep him. He'll get at least four weeks to prove he belongs before Anthony Callaway (suspension) returns to the team.