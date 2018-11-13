Browns' Damion Ratley: Plays two snaps against Atlanta
Ratley played two offensive snaps and wasn't targeted during Sunday's 28-16 win over the Falcons.
A week after playing 27 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps, the rookie wideout saw his snap count fall off a cliff Sunday, as Breshad Perriman seemingly leapfrogged him on the depth chart. It remains to be seen how much he's involved coming out of the bye week in Week 12, but don't expect him to all of a sudden be a favorite target of Baker Mayfield's.
