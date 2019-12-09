Ratley was targeted once and played 16 snaps in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals in Week 14.

Ratley had been an active part of the Browns' wideout corps to start the season but lost prominence when Rashard Higgins returned from a knee injury. Higgins has since failed to impress and did not see any offensive snaps Sunday, resulting in Ratley receiving his most playing time since Week 4 against Baltimore. He appears to have moved up the wide receiver depth chart, but that doesn't mean much in Cleveland's offense. The Browns are getting by with running back Kareem Hunt as a de facto third wideout, and will work David Njoku, who returned from a wrist injury Sunday, into a more prominent role going forward.