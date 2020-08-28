Ratley (groin) participated in Thursday's practice, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ratley missed over a week of practices due to a groin injury. Now back on the field, he'll resume competing with Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones for reps behind unquestioned top receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.
More News
-
Browns' Damion Ratley: Has groin injury•
-
Browns' Damion Ratley: Scores in regular-season finale•
-
Browns' Damion Ratley: Three targets in Week 16 loss•
-
Browns' Damion Ratley: Totals 33 yards in Week 15 loss•
-
Browns' Damion Ratley: Receives bump in playing time•
-
Browns' Damion Ratley: Healthy scratch Sunday•