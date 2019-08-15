Ratley (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ratley has been sideline for most of camp due to a hamstring issue. He is currently on the 53-man roster bubble, so a return to camp should be advantageous for his chances. He hauled in 13 receptions for 144 yards across 13 games during his rookie season in Cleveland.

More News
Our Latest Stories