Browns' Damion Ratley: Returns to practice
Ratley (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ratley has been sideline for most of camp due to a hamstring issue. He is currently on the 53-man roster bubble, so a return to camp should be advantageous for his chances. He hauled in 13 receptions for 144 yards across 13 games during his rookie season in Cleveland.
