Browns' Damion Ratley: Returns to team work
Ratley (hamstring) is participating in team drills at Monday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ratley sustained the hamstring injury in late July but returned to practice late last week, though he apparently didn't get enough work in to play in Saturday's preseason contest. The 24-year-old caught 13 of 20 targets for 144 yards in 13 games last season, but he may need to perform well in the last two preseason games to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
