Browns' Damion Ratley: Scores in regular season finale
Ratley caught two of three targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17.
Ratley and quarterback Baker Mayfield hooked up on a 46-yard bomb on the Browns' third play of the game to give them an early 7-0 lead. The second-year wideout got over the top of the Bengals secondary and made a nice diving catch in the end zone for his only touchdown of the season. This was one of the few highlights for Ratley, who had just 12 catches while showing some big play ability (16.7 YPC). The Browns did not have a reliable third wide receiver in 2019, as both Rashard Higgins and Antonio Callaway failed to hold onto that role. Ratley enters the offseason as the leading candidate for that job in 2020; however, with a new, as-yet-to-be named head coach coming on board, Ratley's role is still very much in question.
