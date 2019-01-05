Browns' Damion Ratley: Sees limited action in 2018
Ratley finished his rookie season with 13 receptions on 20 targets for 144 yards.
Drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Ratley was buried on Cleveland's depth chart from the beginning of training camp. He did, however, have a solid four-game stretch in the beginning of the season when he hauled in 12 catches for 142 yards. From Week 10 on, though, the rookie wideout saw just one target as his time on the field disappeared. Ratley will likely fight for a depth role in 2019.
