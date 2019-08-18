Ratley was unable to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Colts due to a hamstring injury.

Ratley had missed most of camp with the hamstring injury, and his absence is concerning, considering he returned to practice Thursday ahead of the game. With the 2018 sixth-round pick on the roster bubble, it's likely the injury is serious enough to hold him out. Ratley will have two more games to hopefully get healthy, and make his case for a spot on the 53-man roster.