Browns' Damion Ratley: Takes over for Callaway
Ratley was targeted twice without a catch in Monday's 31-3 loss to the 49ers in Week 5.
Ratley had a relatively high profile through the first four games while Rashard Higgins (knee) and Antonio Callaway (suspension) were unavailable, but he was back to fourth on the depth chart with Callaway making his season debut Monday. However, Callaway looked rusty, which led to Ratley serving as the third wideout in the second half. Callaway is still considered the third wide receiver but clearly needs to acclimate to game conditions after being away from the Browns for the first four weeks of the season.
