Browns' Damion Ratley: Three targets in Week 16 loss
Ratley did not catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Ravens in Week 16.
Ratley was targeted deep early in the game on a third down and later had a red zone target. He's emerged as the No. 3 wideout in recent weeks, but it has nothing to do with his production. Where others have failed, the Texas A&M product has been given an opportunity. He's replaced Rashard Higgins, who is special teams only now, and the departed Antonio Callaway. Ratley has just 10 catches for 136 yards and, since his promotion on the depth chart, is on the field for about a third of the team's offensive snaps.
