Ratley caught two of two targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Ratley was in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest, as head coach Freddie Kitchens went with with a three-wideout/two-back set. Despite the start, Ratley played the fewest snaps (21) among the team's wideouts, and the receptions were his first since Week 4. The Browns view running back Kareem Hunt as its third receiver, so Ratley is unlikely to make much impact over the final two weeks of the season.