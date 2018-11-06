Browns' Damion Ratley: Two catches against Chiefs
Ratley corralled two of four targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.
With Rashard Higgins' return from a three-game absence, Ratley's playing time was expected to decrease, and while that was true Sunday against the Chiefs, the rookie receiver still played 27 percent of the offensive snaps. He was also targeted four times, which equaled that of Higgins. Still, Ratley should only be considered in deep and dynasty fantasy leagues, due to the fact he doesn't figure to be a key factor on offense going forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.