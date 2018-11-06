Ratley corralled two of four targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.

With Rashard Higgins' return from a three-game absence, Ratley's playing time was expected to decrease, and while that was true Sunday against the Chiefs, the rookie receiver still played 27 percent of the offensive snaps. He was also targeted four times, which equaled that of Higgins. Still, Ratley should only be considered in deep and dynasty fantasy leagues, due to the fact he doesn't figure to be a key factor on offense going forward.