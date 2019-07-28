Browns' Damion Ratley: Working on the side Sunday
Ratley (hamstring) practiced on the side at Sunday's session, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ratley sustained the hamstring injury Thursday and it's unclear how long he'll need before becoming a full participant in practice. Regardless, Ratley faces a difficult path to significant playing time in 2019.
