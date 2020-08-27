site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Damion Willis: Latches on with Cleveland
RotoWire Staff
Aug 26, 2020
Browns claimed Willis of waivers Wednesday.
Willis was let go by the Bengals after he produced nine catches for 82 yards across 10 games as a rookie last season. The undrafted free agent out of Troy in 2019 could just be a depth option in camp with Damion Rately (groin) and KhaDarel Hodge (personal) missing camp.
