Browns' Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi: In mix at kick returner
Sheehy-Guiseppi is one of four contenders for the Browns' kick returning duties next season, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
While two members of his competition, Antonio Callaway and Dontrell Hilliard, have NFL experience as kick returners, Sheehy-Guiseppi signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent after leading the NJCAA in kick return yards and kick return touchdowns in 2018. D'Ernest Johnson marks the fourth member of the competition after spending time in the AAF.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...