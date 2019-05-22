Browns' Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi: In mix at kick returner

Sheehy-Guiseppi is one of four contenders for the Browns' kick returning duties next season, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

While two members of his competition, Antonio Callaway and Dontrell Hilliard, have NFL experience as kick returners, Sheehy-Guiseppi signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent after leading the NJCAA in kick return yards and kick return touchdowns in 2018. D'Ernest Johnson marks the fourth member of the competition after spending time in the AAF.