Browns' Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi: Questionable to return

Sheehy-Guiseppi exited Saturday's game due to a rib injury and is questionable to return, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sheehy-Guiseppi was looking at an uphill battle at a roster spot but he's impressed in camp. He recorded an 86-yard punt return touchdown in the Browns' first preseason game and has a real shot at hanging on as the team's kick and punt returner. The severity of his rib injury is unclear. His chances at the final roster will be increasingly slim the longer he's sidelined with the issue.